An overall feel about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Liberty Global plc’s stock clocked out at 16.36, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $16.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962464 shares were traded. LBTYA reached its highest trading level at $16.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBTYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28.30 to $36.40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares for $18.53 per share. The transaction valued at 606,593 led to the insider holds 55,342 shares of the business.

BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,265 shares of LBTYA for $613,151 on Sep 20. The EVP & CFO now owns 88,077 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Waldron Jason, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 7,522 shares for $22.10 each. As a result, the insider received 166,209 and left with 36,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $30.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBTYA traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 501.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.27M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $-1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $-1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.