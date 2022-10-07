Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Selected Notes

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) closed the day trading at 59.51 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $59.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508415 shares were traded. NDAQ reached its highest trading level at $60.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NDAQ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $190 to $200.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $241.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $241 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when SKULE JEREMY sold 2,100 shares for $59.80 per share. The transaction valued at 125,580 led to the insider holds 58,581 shares of the business.

DENNISON ANN M sold 6,500 shares of NDAQ for $403,000 on Sep 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 50,345 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Peterson Bradley J, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $61.67 each. As a result, the insider received 740,040 and left with 135,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $71.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NDAQ traded about 2.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NDAQ traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 492.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

NDAQ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 1.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $8.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $883.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $901.44M to a low estimate of $869.45M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $833.26M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.71M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $941M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.03M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.