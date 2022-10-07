Analysis of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) was 43.51 for the day, down -11.44% from the previous closing price of $49.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371821 shares were traded. NVRO reached its highest trading level at $49.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $64.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Rashid Kashif bought 2,250 shares for $44.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,126 led to the insider holds 53,526 shares of the business.

Rashid Kashif bought 1,500 shares of NVRO for $96,067 on Mar 11. The General Counsel now owns 51,276 shares after completing the transaction at $64.04 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, GROSSMAN D KEITH, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $63.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,488 and bolstered with 169,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $121.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.55.

Shares Statistics:

NVRO traded an average of 488.25K shares per day over the past three months and 540.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.56M. Shares short for NVRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.75 and a low estimate of $-0.98, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.55 and low estimates of $-0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.51 and $-3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.88. EPS for the following year is $-2.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $-1.5 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.9M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.94M and the low estimate is $455.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.