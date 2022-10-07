Are analysts optimistic about Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) stock?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) closed the day trading at 59.14 down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $59.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1794276 shares were traded. AFL reached its highest trading level at $59.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AFL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.

On January 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $63.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on January 21, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 300 shares for $56.97 per share. The transaction valued at 17,091 led to the insider holds 20,235 shares of the business.

Daniels James Todd sold 16,946 shares of AFL for $1,085,052 on Aug 15. The EVP, CFO Aflac Japan now owns 53,025 shares after completing the transaction at $64.03 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, WHITE TERESA L, who serves as the President, Aflac U.S. of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $59.24 each. As a result, the insider received 592,440 and left with 134,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $67.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AFL traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AFL traded about 2.36M shares per day. A total of 640.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 573.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 9.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

AFL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.98B to a low estimate of $4.69B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.56B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.69B, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of $-13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.46B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.11B, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.82B and the low estimate is $17.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.