Are analysts optimistic about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) stock?

The closing price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) was 90.40 for the day, down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $92.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2018765 shares were traded. IFF reached its highest trading level at $92.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On June 16, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $101.

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $144.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,250,000 led to the insider holds 17,237 shares of the business.

Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 629 shares of IFF for $83,399 on Jun 01. The President, Scent now owns 8,180 shares after completing the transaction at $132.59 per share. On May 02, another insider, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who serves as the President, Scent of the company, sold 630 shares for $121.68 each. As a result, the insider received 76,658 and left with 8,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $155.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.26.

Shares Statistics:

IFF traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 3.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.04, IFF has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 125.90% for IFF, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.72B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.06B and the low estimate is $12.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.