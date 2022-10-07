Are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) closed at 0.18 up 8.07% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261180 shares were traded. CRBP reached its highest trading level at $0.1860 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $40 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Millian Craig Stuart bought 5,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,272 led to the insider holds 27,000 shares of the business.

Moran Sean F. bought 20,000 shares of CRBP for $5,198 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,272 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Cohen Yuval, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $0.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003 and bolstered with 98,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 248.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBP has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2123, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3411.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRBP has traded an average of 939.40K shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 125.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.29.