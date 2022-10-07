Are Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Intuit Inc.’s stock clocked out at 411.32, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $413.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1277968 shares were traded. INTU reached its highest trading level at $417.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $407.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $500.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $538.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $538 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 6,768 shares for $450.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,045,600 led to the insider holds 1,350 shares of the business.

Krishna Varun sold 7,438 shares of INTU for $3,353,026 on Sep 09. The EVP, Consumer Group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $450.80 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Chriss James Alexander, who serves as the EVP, SBSEG of the company, sold 8,702 shares for $428.28 each. As a result, the insider received 3,726,916 and left with 1,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $716.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $339.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 439.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 459.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTU traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, INTU has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.2 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.75. EPS for the following year is $13.86, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.28 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $13.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.