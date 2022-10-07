Are KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) closed at 22.83 up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2117510 shares were traded. KNBE reached its highest trading level at $23.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KnowBe4 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 11,616 shares for $21.24 per share. The transaction valued at 246,748 led to the insider holds 11,812 shares of the business.

Venkataraman Shrikrishna sold 86,156 shares of KNBE for $1,896,750 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 377,187 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,616 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider received 251,603 and left with 11,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KnowBe4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 543.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 87.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNBE has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNBE has traded an average of 994.28K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 175.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KNBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.3M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.9M and the low estimate is $392.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.