As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) offers stability

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) closed the day trading at 0.29 up 14.44% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0366 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7383216 shares were traded. REVB reached its highest trading level at $0.3613 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2702.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 467,156 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8112.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REVB traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REVB traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 23.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.18M. Insiders hold about 26.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 268.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 143.18k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.87 and $-0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.87. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.69 and $-0.69.