CI (Cigna Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) closed at 293.08 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $294.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1672450 shares were traded. CI reached its highest trading level at $294.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $291.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cigna Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $271 from $330 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $283 to $296.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $270.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on June 17, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Triplett Michael W sold 8,260 shares for $292.76 per share. The transaction valued at 2,418,198 led to the insider holds 25,091 shares of the business.

Sanford Paul A sold 374 shares of CI for $106,590 on Aug 09. The EVP Operations now owns 9,121 shares after completing the transaction at $285.00 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Agoglia Hoeltzel Mary T, who serves as the SVP Tax & Chief Acct. Officer of the company, sold 7,044 shares for $286.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,020,860 and left with 8,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cigna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $296.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $191.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 257.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CI has traded an average of 1.99M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 315.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CI is 4.48, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37. The current Payout Ratio is 25.10% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.85 and a low estimate of $5.04, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.82, with high estimates of $6.38 and low estimates of $5.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.93 and $22.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.73. EPS for the following year is $25.22, with 23 analysts recommending between $25.55 and $24.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $44.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.48B to a low estimate of $43.53B. As of the current estimate, Cigna Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.11B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.46B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.57B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.08B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195B and the low estimate is $182.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.