Considering AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) closed at 17.34 in the last session, down -19.54% from day before closing price of $21.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108949 shares were traded. ANGO reached its highest trading level at $19.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $37 from $28 previously.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on November 25, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Helsel Dave sold 5,000 shares for $22.44 per share. The transaction valued at 112,200 led to the insider holds 23,822 shares of the business.

Helsel Dave sold 3,513 shares of ANGO for $78,832 on Apr 28. The SVP Global Operations and R&D now owns 22,874 shares after completing the transaction at $22.44 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, JOHNSON WESLEY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,299 shares for $23.26 each. As a result, the insider received 30,215 and left with 79,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGO has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANGO traded on average about 189.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 365.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 1.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $344.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.22M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.4M and the low estimate is $370.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.