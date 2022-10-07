Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) closed the day trading at 16.08 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $16.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017694 shares were traded. DBI reached its highest trading level at $16.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DBI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 27, 2021, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On May 20, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Zaiac Joanne sold 4,489 shares for $15.76 per share. The transaction valued at 70,750 led to the insider holds 48,560 shares of the business.

LAU JOANNA T sold 10,000 shares of DBI for $155,300 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 58,244 shares after completing the transaction at $15.53 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Turner Mary, who serves as the EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $16.19 each. As a result, the insider received 64,756 and left with 18,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Designer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBI has reached a high of $19.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DBI traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DBI traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 69.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.68M. Shares short for DBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.08, compared to 6.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Dividends & Splits

DBI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DBI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.2B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.