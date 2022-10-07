ENTX (Entera Bio Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018899 shares were traded. ENTX reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on March 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Ellis Sean bought 14,900 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 24,406 led to the insider holds 32,100 shares of the business.

LIEBERMAN GERALD M bought 19,491 shares of ENTX for $32,803 on Jul 21. The Director now owns 160,209 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Schwartz Phillip, who serves as the President of R&D of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,250 and bolstered with 607,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTX has reached a high of $4.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4585, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0551.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENTX traded on average about 36.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 148.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.05M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 78.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 126.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.66. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $571k, down -44.00% from the average estimate.