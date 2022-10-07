FLT (FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 182.24, down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $187.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142145 shares were traded. FLT reached its highest trading level at $187.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $294.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when King Alan sold 1,379 shares for $223.38 per share. The transaction valued at 308,037 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEETCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLT has reached a high of $282.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 211.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLT traded 554.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 822.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.80M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 799.51k with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 682.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $3.06, while EPS last year was $3.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.99, with high estimates of $4.2 and low estimates of $3.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.09 and $12.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.51. EPS for the following year is $17.57, with 18 analysts recommending between $19.23 and $13.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $820.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $849.9M to a low estimate of $810.57M. As of the current estimate, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $637.28M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $864.06M, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $850.51M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.