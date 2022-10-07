Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) closed the day trading at 58.89 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $58.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414619 shares were traded. FBHS reached its highest trading level at $59.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FBHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 2,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Thomas Martin sold 4,262 shares of FBHS for $380,531 on Feb 07. The SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy now owns 23,683 shares after completing the transaction at $89.28 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, PHYFER CHERI M, who serves as the President, Global Plumbing of the company, sold 23,715 shares for $101.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,398,713 and left with 20,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBHS has reached a high of $109.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FBHS traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FBHS traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 130.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FBHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

FBHS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 0.98 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35.

Earnings Estimates

