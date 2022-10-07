How is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: HLT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed at 123.35 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $125.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430548 shares were traded. HLT reached its highest trading level at $126.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $152 from $140 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $155 to $150.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $125.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 253,714 shares of the business.

SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares of HLT for $363,930 on Jun 15. The See Remarks now owns 256,714 shares after completing the transaction at $121.31 per share. On May 24, another insider, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,967 shares for $127.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,156 and bolstered with 24,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $167.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLT traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.46M. Shares short for HLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 5.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLT is 0.60, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $5.63, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.21B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.