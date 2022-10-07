How is Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (NYSE: REXR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) closed at 52.47 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $53.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088943 shares were traded. REXR reached its highest trading level at $53.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REXR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 254.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on June 21, 2022, initiated with a Peer Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On December 20, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $84.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Schwimmer Howard sold 15,350 shares for $65.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,856 led to the insider holds 52,720 shares of the business.

Schwimmer Howard sold 16,402 shares of REXR for $1,019,361 on Jul 25. The Co-CEO, Co-President now owns 68,070 shares after completing the transaction at $62.15 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 16,500 shares for $59.90 each. As a result, the insider received 988,408 and left with 84,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $84.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REXR traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.16M. Shares short for REXR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.39M with a Short Ratio of 11.74, compared to 9.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for REXR is 1.26, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $162.11M. As of the current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.4M, an estimated increase of 40.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.78M, an increase of 27.90% less than the figure of $40.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $627.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.24M, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.85M and the low estimate is $671.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.