How is US Foods Holding Corp.’s (NYSE: USFD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $28.16 in the most recent trading day, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) closed at 27.60, down -1.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018009 shares were traded. USFD reached its highest trading level at $28.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USFD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On March 11, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.CL King initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Guberman Steven sold 75,079 shares for $32.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,440,068 led to the insider holds 118,808 shares of the business.

Satriano Pietro sold 40,000 shares of USFD for $1,333,200 on May 18. The Director now owns 594,159 shares after completing the transaction at $33.33 per share. On May 17, another insider, Satriano Pietro, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $34.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,059,800 and left with 594,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, US’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USFD has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 224.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.97M. Shares short for USFD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $8.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.16B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, US Foods Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $7.66B, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.66B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.21B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.49B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.47B and the low estimate is $32.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.