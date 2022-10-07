I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in American Tower Corporation (AMT).

After closing at $214.14 in the most recent trading day, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) closed at 203.07, down -5.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-11.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2907040 shares were traded. AMT reached its highest trading level at $214.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $202.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 254.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $245 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when HORMATS ROBERT D sold 150 shares for $252.94 per share. The transaction valued at 37,941 led to the insider holds 6,421 shares of the business.

HORMATS ROBERT D sold 150 shares of AMT for $38,180 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 6,571 shares after completing the transaction at $254.53 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, HORMATS ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $235.40 each. As a result, the insider received 47,080 and left with 6,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $294.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $211.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 253.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 465.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 4.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.69, compared to 5.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.64 and $4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.58B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.