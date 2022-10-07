I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

The price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed at 50.39 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $49.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3283549 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

On December 10, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 10, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares for $50.40 per share. The transaction valued at 504,000 led to the insider holds 406,089 shares of the business.

Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares of CYTK for $514,200 on Sep 19. The President & CEO now owns 406,089 shares after completing the transaction at $51.42 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, HENDERSON JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,759 shares for $54.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,195,548 and left with 24,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYTK traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.97M. Shares short for CYTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.25, compared to 8.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.79% and a Short% of Float of 19.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.95 and a low estimate of $-1.1, while EPS last year was $-0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.11, with high estimates of $-0.97 and low estimates of $-1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.01 and $-4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.37. EPS for the following year is $-4.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.95 and $-5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, down -75.70% from the average estimate.