I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

After closing at $72.81 in the most recent trading day, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) closed at 73.80, up 1.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2845761 shares were traded. DHI reached its highest trading level at $74.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $89.

On January 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.UBS initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 2,167 shares for $71.50 per share. The transaction valued at 154,940 led to the insider holds 3,378 shares of the business.

Hewatt Michael W sold 4,000 shares of DHI for $308,284 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 1,067 shares after completing the transaction at $77.07 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Odom Aron M., who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $77.72 each. As a result, the insider received 388,594 and left with 3,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $110.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 350.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 305.88M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 11.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.10. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $278.05, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $73.80.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Real Estate and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.