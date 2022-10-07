I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

The price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) closed at 86.48 in the last session, down -1.10% from day before closing price of $87.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168966 shares were traded. EW reached its highest trading level at $88.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $106 from $115 previously.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $134.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $134 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 19,875 shares for $84.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,672,839 led to the insider holds 157,353 shares of the business.

BOBO DONALD E JR sold 6,725 shares of EW for $611,572 on Sep 08. The CVP,Strategy/Corp Development now owns 62,561 shares after completing the transaction at $90.94 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Wood Larry L, who serves as the CVP, TAVR of the company, sold 7,242 shares for $89.00 each. As a result, the insider received 644,538 and left with 202,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $131.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EW traded on average about 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 620.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 614.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 5.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.23B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.