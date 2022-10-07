I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Green Giant Inc. (GGE).

After closing at $0.70 in the most recent trading day, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) closed at 1.88, up 168.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7750494 shares were traded. GGE reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8604.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1880.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGE has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1504.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 59.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 898.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.54M. Insiders hold about 86.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for GGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 9.29k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.