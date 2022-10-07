In spite of Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at 479.50 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $484.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719166 shares were traded. AVGO reached its highest trading level at $489.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $478.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadcom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $690 from $665 previously.

On March 04, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $659 to $686.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $750 to $775.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Bryant Diane M sold 476 shares for $629.55 per share. The transaction valued at 299,666 led to the insider holds 1,560 shares of the business.

Spears Kirsten M. sold 2,000 shares of AVGO for $1,272,460 on Mar 29. The VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr now owns 34,546 shares after completing the transaction at $636.23 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Spears Kirsten M., who serves as the VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $625.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,877,565 and left with 36,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $677.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $443.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 512.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 557.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVGO has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 405.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 395.43M. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 5.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVGO is 16.40, from 13.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.96 and a low estimate of $9.09, while EPS last year was $6.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.06, with high estimates of $10.74 and low estimates of $9.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.13 and $34.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $36.94. EPS for the following year is $39.94, with 27 analysts recommending between $42.29 and $36.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.45B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.63B and the low estimate is $32.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.