In spite of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) closed at 166.54 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $167.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4162635 shares were traded. TXN reached its highest trading level at $169.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Roberts Mark T. sold 2,048 shares for $177.50 per share. The transaction valued at 363,527 led to the insider holds 28,475 shares of the business.

Flessner Kyle M sold 43,068 shares of TXN for $7,705,124 on Jul 29. The Sr. Vice President now owns 66,822 shares after completing the transaction at $178.91 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, PATSLEY PAMELA H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,299 shares for $176.64 each. As a result, the insider received 2,172,465 and left with 32,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has reached a high of $202.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXN has traded an average of 5.38M shares per day and 5.68M over the past ten days. A total of 920.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.81M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TXN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 15.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TXN is 4.96, from 3.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 48.30% for TXN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $8.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.91. EPS for the following year is $8.89, with 32 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.55B and the low estimate is $18.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.