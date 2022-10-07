In spite of Village Farms International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VFF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed at 2.38 up 14.42% from its previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2628059 shares were traded. VFF reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Village Farms International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares for $5.32 per share. The transaction valued at 478,602 led to the insider holds 9,259,529 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of VFF for $530,100 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,349,529 shares after completing the transaction at $5.30 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider received 331,715 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9478.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VFF has traded an average of 696.17K shares per day and 823.39k over the past ten days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.76M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 5.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $76.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.89M to a low estimate of $70.6M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.37M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.96M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $302.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.02M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.17M and the low estimate is $299.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.