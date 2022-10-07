In the case of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), what’s next?

The closing price of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was 145.43 for the day, down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $146.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68138815 shares were traded. AAPL reached its highest trading level at $147.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $189 from $160 previously.

On September 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $160.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $201.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when O’BRIEN DEIRDRE sold 176,299 shares for $142.16 per share. The transaction valued at 25,062,882 led to the insider holds 136,290 shares of the business.

Adams Katherine L. sold 181,139 shares of AAPL for $25,615,117 on Oct 03. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 427,334 shares after completing the transaction at $141.41 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Maestri Luca, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 96,735 shares for $174.95 each. As a result, the insider received 16,924,259 and left with 110,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $182.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.30.

Shares Statistics:

AAPL traded an average of 79.69M shares per day over the past three months and 102.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 104.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 120.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, AAPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 41 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.45B to a low estimate of $84.99B. As of the current estimate, Apple Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.36B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $387.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $365.82B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $414.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.65B and the low estimate is $386.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.