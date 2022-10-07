In What Direction Will KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:KREF) Stock Goes From Here?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) closed the day trading at 16.98 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $17.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186044 shares were traded. KREF reached its highest trading level at $17.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KREF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $19.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 82,917,500 led to the insider holds 10,000,000 shares of the business.

KKR REFT Holdings L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KREF for $82,917,500 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 10,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KREF traded about 500.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KREF traded about 911.52k shares per day. A total of 68.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 944.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

KREF’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.72, up from 1.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.12.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $43.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.1M to a low estimate of $42.1M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.08M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.08M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.51M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219M and the low estimate is $179.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.