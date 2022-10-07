In What Direction Will Welltower Inc.’s (NYSE:WELL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) was 59.76 for the day, down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $62.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2801402 shares were traded. WELL reached its highest trading level at $62.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $84.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $89.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $99.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.15.

Shares Statistics:

WELL traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 2.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 463.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.99M. Shares short for WELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 11.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.44, WELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 275.50% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.92B and the low estimate is $5.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.