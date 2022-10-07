INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $0.81 in the most recent trading day, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) closed at 0.91, up 12.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1041 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2584327 shares were traded. VATE reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8071.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VATE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Goldstein Brian Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 14,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Lombard Shelly sold 35,000 shares of VATE for $66,850 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 31,298 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On May 09, another insider, GLAZER AVRAM A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 838,590 and bolstered with 19,384,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VATE has reached a high of $4.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6529.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 170.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VATE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.55, compared to 3.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $248.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, INNOVATE Corp.’s year-ago sales were $498.4M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.7M, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of $-50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.