Invest in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) closed at 0.59 in the last session, down -37.57% from day before closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3532 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1239148 shares were traded. CYCN reached its highest trading level at $0.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5266.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 24, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYCN has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9540.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYCN traded on average about 128.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 198.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.59M. Insiders hold about 5.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 244.41k with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 252.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.1 and $-1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-1.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.22 and $-1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $710k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M, down -54.80% from the average estimate.