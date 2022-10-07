Invest in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed at 26.60 in the last session, down -2.49% from day before closing price of $27.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523987 shares were traded. GFL reached its highest trading level at $27.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $39.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $43.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFL traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 366.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.36M. Insiders hold about 3.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.18, compared to 12.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GFL is 0.06, which was 0.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.47, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.