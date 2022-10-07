Invest in Groupon Inc. (GRPN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at 9.16 in the last session, up 5.41% from day before closing price of $8.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182024 shares were traded. GRPN reached its highest trading level at $9.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Barta Jan bought 132,993 shares for $9.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,355 led to the insider holds 1,607,048 shares of the business.

Barta Jan bought 30,703 shares of GRPN for $308,258 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,474,055 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Maple Rock Capital Partners In, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 152,011 shares for $11.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,742,852 and left with 2,025,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $31.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRPN traded on average about 843.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 785.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.00M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 7.64, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.09% and a Short% of Float of 32.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $-0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $157.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.8M to a low estimate of $155.16M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $265.96M, an estimated decrease of -40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.57M, a decrease of -19.00% over than the figure of $-40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.76M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $709M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $967.11M, down -29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $758.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $882.62M and the low estimate is $669.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.