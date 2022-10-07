Invest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) closed at 49.06 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $49.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1286061 shares were traded. KNX reached its highest trading level at $50.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Updike James E. Jr. sold 2,400 shares for $55.18 per share. The transaction valued at 132,432 led to the insider holds 19,944 shares of the business.

GARNREITER MICHAEL sold 2,000 shares of KNX for $108,741 on Feb 25. The Director now owns 12,005 shares after completing the transaction at $54.37 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Ohlman Dustin, who serves as the VP Intermodal of the company, sold 2,022 shares for $57.16 each. As a result, the insider received 115,578 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $62.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KNX traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KNX is 0.48, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72. The current Payout Ratio is 8.20% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.3B and the low estimate is $6.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.