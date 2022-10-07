Invest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $24.73 in the most recent trading day, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed at 26.24, up 6.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980684 shares were traded. SNDX reached its highest trading level at $26.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On February 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Katkin Keith sold 360 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,000 led to the insider holds 32,000 shares of the business.

Metzger Michael A sold 1,280 shares of SNDX for $32,026 on Oct 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 17,659 shares after completing the transaction at $25.02 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Katkin Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 180 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,500 and left with 32,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $25.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 705.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.25M. Shares short for SNDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 5.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.51 and a low estimate of $-0.68, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.52 and low estimates of $-0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.25 and $-2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.69. EPS for the following year is $-2.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.3 and $-3.2.