Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock clocked out at 129.51, down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $133.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540942 shares were traded. DRI reached its highest trading level at $133.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $153.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when LEE EUGENE I JR sold 41,442 shares for $124.71 per share. The transaction valued at 5,168,253 led to the insider holds 222,480 shares of the business.

MENSAH NANA sold 567 shares of DRI for $66,355 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 10 shares after completing the transaction at $117.03 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, WILMOTT TIMOTHY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,200,000 and bolstered with 27,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $157.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRI traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 5.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.67, DRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 54.80% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.69. EPS for the following year is $8.57, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $8.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.08B and the low estimate is $10.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.