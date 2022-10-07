INVH (Invitation Homes Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Invitation Homes Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.70, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $34.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4334956 shares were traded. INVH reached its highest trading level at $34.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INVH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $39.

On April 20, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Tanner Dallas B sold 23,120 shares for $42.43 per share. The transaction valued at 980,912 led to the insider holds 288,251 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invitation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INVH traded 5.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 610.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.02M. Shares short for INVH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 11.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, INVH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $560.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $575M to a low estimate of $532.3M. As of the current estimate, Invitation Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.53M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $572.47M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $588M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $544.23M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.