IRT (Independence Realty Trust Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at 16.33, down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $16.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2023556 shares were traded. IRT reached its highest trading level at $16.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 308.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 640.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRT traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 221.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 10.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, IRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.97.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $156.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.5M to a low estimate of $148.98M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.59M, an estimated increase of 157.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.36M, an increase of 107.50% less than the figure of $157.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.61M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $597.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.49M, up 148.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $665.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684.3M and the low estimate is $646M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.