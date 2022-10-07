Is Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $156.23 in the most recent trading day, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at 155.46, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3848207 shares were traded. CRM reached its highest trading level at $158.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 02, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $150.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $150.Guggenheim initiated its Sell rating on August 12, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares for $155.02 per share. The transaction valued at 356,536 led to the insider holds 27,761,368 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares of CRM for $357,425 on Oct 04. The Chair and Co-CEO now owns 27,761,368 shares after completing the transaction at $155.40 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and Co-CEO of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $146.71 each. As a result, the insider received 337,430 and left with 27,761,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 290.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $311.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.38M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 14.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 35 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 44 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $35.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.