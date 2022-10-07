Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) stock

After closing at $2.02 in the most recent trading day, Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) closed at 2.10, up 3.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078925 shares were traded. SYPR reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9301.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 06, 2014, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Eckert Rebecca R sold 5,000 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 10,800 led to the insider holds 31,948 shares of the business.

DAVIS RICHARD L sold 10,000 shares of SYPR for $25,200 on Jan 03. The Vice President now owns 191,496 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, DAVIS RICHARD L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider received 25,100 and left with 201,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sypris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 161.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYPR has reached a high of $4.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9588, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2093.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 51.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 133.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.46M. Insiders hold about 31.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 71.11k with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 79.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SYPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 16, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $20.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.7M to a low estimate of $20.7M. As of the current estimate, Sypris Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.56M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20M, a decrease of -20.00% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.89M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.75M and the low estimate is $92.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.