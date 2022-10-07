It’s a good day to be an Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.73, down -9.80% from its previous closing price of $8.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860378 shares were traded. GMRE reached its highest trading level at $8.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GMRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Cole Henry bought 1,287 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999 led to the insider holds 7,732 shares of the business.

Busch Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of GMRE for $31,100 on Mar 03. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 43,490 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMRE has reached a high of $18.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GMRE traded 366.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 753.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GMRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, GMRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.23. The current Payout Ratio is 433.60% for GMRE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:400 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $32.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.13M to a low estimate of $32.43M. As of the current estimate, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.26M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.79M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.94M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.65M and the low estimate is $128.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.