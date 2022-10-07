It’s a good day to be an Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) shareholder

In the latest session, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) closed at 2.39 down -9.81% from its previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2066480 shares were traded. PLSE reached its highest trading level at $2.6564 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 11, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Danahy Kevin Patrick bought 6,500 shares for $2.30 per share. The transaction valued at 14,950 led to the insider holds 6,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLSE has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6305, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4900.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLSE has traded an average of 193.24K shares per day and 939.67k over the past ten days. A total of 31.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.81M. Insiders hold about 56.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLSE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.94, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.52 and $-1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.71. EPS for the following year is $-1.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.92 and $-1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33M and the low estimate is $5.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 210.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.