It’s a good day to be an Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) shareholder

In the latest session, Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) closed at 44.00 up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $43.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285685 shares were traded. QGEN reached its highest trading level at $44.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qiagen N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qiagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has reached a high of $58.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QGEN has traded an average of 899.20K shares per day and 926.48k over the past ten days. A total of 227.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.88M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 4.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $455.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $474.08M to a low estimate of $437.69M. As of the current estimate, Qiagen N.V.’s year-ago sales were $470.17M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $480.07M, a decrease of -10.30% less than the figure of $-3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $474.06M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.