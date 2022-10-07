It’s an appealing income play to consider BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

After closing at $0.68 in the most recent trading day, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) closed at 0.88, up 28.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1968 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319670 shares were traded. BSGM reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6858.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 29,700 shares of BSGM for $24,299 on Sep 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,896,820 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,766 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,073 and bolstered with 1,867,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 407.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8247, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1450.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 277.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 309.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.70M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.58, compared to 1.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k, an increase of 66.70% over than the figure of $-71.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441k, up 226.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6M and the low estimate is $2.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 439.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.