It’s an appealing income play to consider Fortive Corporation (FTV)

After closing at $61.90 in the most recent trading day, Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) closed at 61.44, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1845592 shares were traded. FTV reached its highest trading level at $62.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when SPOON ALAN G bought 17,400 shares for $58.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,493 led to the insider holds 98,861 shares of the business.

Walker Stacey A. sold 1,080 shares of FTV for $69,584 on Feb 28. The SVP – Human Resources now owns 41,170 shares after completing the transaction at $64.43 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Mulhall Christopher M., who serves as the VP – Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 118 shares for $64.43 each. As a result, the insider received 7,603 and left with 2,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has reached a high of $79.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 357.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 350.43M. Shares short for FTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 4.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FTV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for FTV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1195:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Fortive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.