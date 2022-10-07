It’s an appealing income play to consider Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

The price of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) closed at 17.77 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $17.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1389951 shares were traded. UMPQ reached its highest trading level at $18.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UMPQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares for $17.58 per share. The transaction valued at 87,900 led to the insider holds 211,033 shares of the business.

MACHUCA LUIS bought 7,600 shares of UMPQ for $131,376 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 70,718 shares after completing the transaction at $17.29 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Nixon Torran B, who serves as the Umpqua Bank President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider received 88,350 and left with 216,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Umpqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMPQ has reached a high of $22.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UMPQ traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 217.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UMPQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UMPQ is 0.84, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80. The current Payout Ratio is 49.90% for UMPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $478.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.2M to a low estimate of $409.58M. As of the current estimate, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $308.78M, an estimated increase of 54.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.01M, an increase of 64.20% over than the figure of $54.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $527.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.03M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.