It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed the day trading at 51.01 down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $51.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484995 shares were traded. APO reached its highest trading level at $52.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 5,000 shares for $56.07 per share. The transaction valued at 280,349 led to the insider holds 29,737 shares of the business.

Kelly Martin sold 20,000 shares of APO for $1,217,246 on Aug 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 484,275 shares after completing the transaction at $60.86 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Kelly Martin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $57.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,152,622 and left with 506,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $81.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APO traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APO traded about 2.56M shares per day. A total of 584.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.82M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 21.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

APO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.70, up from 2.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.58 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $849.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $924M to a low estimate of $775.5M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $679.5M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.8M, a decrease of -9.00% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $869.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.93B and the low estimate is $4.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.