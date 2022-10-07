It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) stock

The closing price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) was 28.57 for the day, up 2.04% from the previous closing price of $28.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126217 shares were traded. DV reached its highest trading level at $28.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On February 23, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 23, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Grimmig Andrew E sold 1,652 shares for $29.02 per share. The transaction valued at 47,935 led to the insider holds 51,954 shares of the business.

Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of DV for $8,499 on Oct 04. The Global Chief Comm. Officer now owns 113,155 shares after completing the transaction at $28.33 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Allais Nicola T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,821 shares for $28.30 each. As a result, the insider received 136,448 and left with 51,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $40.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.17.

Shares Statistics:

DV traded an average of 963.89K shares per day over the past three months and 955.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.92M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 2.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.3M to a low estimate of $101.4M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.52M, an estimated increase of 33.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $444.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $440.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $442.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.74M, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $554.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $561.5M and the low estimate is $543.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.