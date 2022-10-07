It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) stock

The closing price of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) was 8.67 for the day, down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115323 shares were traded. TCN reached its highest trading level at $8.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tricon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCN has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.86.

Shares Statistics:

TCN traded an average of 713.17K shares per day over the past three months and 935.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.99M. Insiders hold about 2.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.09% stake in the company. Shares short for TCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, TCN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for TCN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 100:110 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.44M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $636.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.