Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed the day trading at 246.79 down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $249.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20161816 shares were traded. MSFT reached its highest trading level at $250.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $246.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSFT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $285.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $292.Guggenheim initiated its Neutral rating on August 12, 2022, with a $292 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Capossela Christopher C sold 5,000 shares for $266.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,331,250 led to the insider holds 109,837 shares of the business.

Hood Amy sold 75,351 shares of MSFT for $19,551,087 on Sep 02. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 445,859 shares after completing the transaction at $259.47 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Nadella Satya, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,999 shares for $257.71 each. As a result, the insider received 14,689,028 and left with 799,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $349.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $232.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 280.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSFT traded about 25.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSFT traded about 28.54M shares per day. A total of 7.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.43B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 48.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

MSFT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.72, up from 2.19 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.2 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.27 and $11.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.84B and the low estimate is $244.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.